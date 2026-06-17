Gavin Kelly delivers his big stage moment against Troy 

As the top hitter in West Virginia’s lineup, Gavin Kelly’s first two games of the College World Series were forgettable. He was not anywhere near the typical successful hitter we have all come to know. But as time would tell, he delivered his big stage moment, pushing the Mountaineers past Troy.

Pressing At The Plate

Ahead of Troy, Kelly has not been performing like the All-American he is. He was just 1-for-8 at the plate with a strikeout. He didn’t shy away from his performance, knowing he needed to do better.

“I wasn’t seeing the ball great in the first two games, and was kind of pressing,” Kelly said.

Weight Lifted

With a strikeout in the first inning, it looked like another lackluster performance was on the horizon. But a lead-off single in the third inning led to the Mountaineers’ first run after Matthew Graveline’s double brought Kelly home.

This gained momentum for Kelly’s welcome to the big stage. In the sixth inning, WVU held a 2-0 lead and was struggling to push away from the Trojans. With two runners on and two outs in the frame, the Mountaineers desperately needed a big hit. Kelly was at the plate battling; he went down 1-2 and made it a full count four pitches later. On the seventh pitch of the at-bat, Kelly flew a ball over the left center field wall, opening up the game.

Kelly explained the swing as a weight lifted off his shoulders.

“I thought it was awesome to be able to hit that and help the boys out… Being able to get that is huge. It’s almost like it eases everything,” he said.

Power Surge

While Kelly has shown impressive bat-to-ball skills all season, he has demonstrated too much power. That all changed once May rolled around, as he’s slugged 13 balls over the fence since then. The sudden surge in power in the last 23 games comes from a former teammate.

After talks with Sam White, one of the pioneers of West Virginia’s recent success, Kelly believed he was blessed with power.

“Sam White was on the team last year, had a really good relationship with him, and talked all the time,” Kelly said. “He shared some stuff with me, and now I have a Sam White, almost tribute, in my locker back home. So he blessed me, and he has helped me become a home run hitter.”

Staying True To Approach

Because of Kelly’s resume, it is not surprising that he would break out for a big game. Along with the first two hits, he dropped a single into no man’s land for two RBI in the ninth inning. While he mentioned he was pressing, he knew his moment would come.

“Hits are gonna fall, hits are going to come, and for myself, I’m just sticking to my approach, being an athlete in the box,” he said.



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