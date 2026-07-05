Gavin Kelly earns spot on Team USA Collegiate National Team

West Virginia’s Gavin Kelly is officially headed to Taiwan after earning a spot on the 28-man Collegiate National Team that will represent Team USA in the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship July 11-15.

Kelly becomes just the second Mountaineer to make the Collegiate National Team, joining JJ Wetherholt, who earned the honor in 2023.

During Team USA’s training camp, Kelly hit .250 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored while seeing action at catcher, second base and right field.

The All-American is coming off a standout season at WVU, hitting .382 with 19 home runs, 63 RBI and 70 runs scored while helping lead the Mountaineers to the program’s first trip to the College World Series.



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