Gavin Kelly named to Baseball America national team of the week

West Virginia sophomore utility player Gavin Kelly has been named to the Baseball America National Team of the Week after another productive stretch at the plate for the Mountaineers.

Kelly was recognized as the designated hitter on the weekly list after going 8-for-17 over a four-game stretch, adding a home run and 11 total bases and six RBI while continuing his strong start to the season as one of West Virginia’s most consistent offensive performers.

The national recognition comes as Kelly continues to gain attention from evaluators around the country. Baseball America writer Geoff Pontes recently highlighted the Mountaineer as a potential standout in a future draft class.

“I might be on an island but I think West Virginia C/2B Gavin Kelly is the best bat in the 2027 draft. He currently leads the country in barrels and it’s by a 16% difference over number two,” Pontes said.

Kelly’s power contact numbers have backed up that praise. According to Baseball America, he added three more barrels during the week and now leads all Division I hitters with 35, a significant margin over the next closest player.

“Gavin Kelly of West Virginia had three more barrels this week and now leads all Division I hitters (35) by a fairly large margin. He’s one of the most intriguing draft-eligible players in 2027.”

Kelly arrived in Morgantown as a highly regarded prospect out of Pittsburgh Central Catholic and made an immediate impact during his freshman season. He played in 51 games with 45 starts, batting .299 with two home runs and 37 RBI, while also adding six doubles, two triples and 16 stolen bases. His performance earned him Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors.

Now in his sophomore campaign, Kelly has continued to build on that momentum and has emerged as one of the most dangerous bats in the Mountaineers’ lineup.

West Virginia has leaned on that production during its strong start, and Kelly’s ability to impact the game in multiple ways continues to draw national attention.

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