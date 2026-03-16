Get 50% off WVSports.com premium access as spring football, portal heat up

West Virginia coverage is about to hit one of the busiest stretches of the year and now Mountaineer fans can take advantage of a major deal.

Beginning March 16, WVSports.com and the On3 Network are launching a network-wide 50% off annual subscription promotion, allowing new members to lock in a full year of premium coverage at half price.

With spring football storylines developing, postseason tournaments underway and the basketball transfer portal window approaching, there will be no shortage of news, recruiting movement and roster developments surrounding the Mountaineers.

That makes this one of the best times of the year to join the most in-depth West Virginia coverage available. Join Now: gowvu.us/Join

Stay ahead of the biggest WVU storylines

A WVSports.com premium subscription provides full access to exclusive reporting and analysis across football, basketball, baseball and recruiting.

Subscribers receive:

• Daily insider recruiting updates and visit intel

• Transfer portal tracking, evaluations and roster projections

• Spring football practice notes, depth chart analysis and position battles

• Game previews, breakdowns and postgame coverage

• Exclusive interviews with coaches, prospects and current players

• Full access to the premium message board community

• National recruiting and college sports content across the On3 network

Members also gain access to premium articles from every team site on the network, delivering a complete national perspective on recruiting and transfer portal movement.

👉 Get 50% off a WVSports premium subscription here

A critical window for roster movement

The timing of the promotion aligns with several major coverage periods, including the opening of the basketball transfer portal on April 7 and continued developments throughout spring practice.

With visits, commitments, injuries, depth chart changes and portal entries expected across the coming weeks, premium subscribers will be positioned to stay ahead of breaking news and understand what it means for West Virginia.

Limited-time spring promotion

While a firm end date has not been announced, the expectation is that the 50% off offer will run through the end of the basketball transfer portal window in late April.

Fans interested in securing the discounted rate are encouraged to act early and take advantage of the special during one of the most news-heavy stretches of the offseason.

Join WVSports.com today and stay locked in on everything surrounding the Mountaineers.



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