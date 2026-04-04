Graveline walks it off in thrilling 11-10 comeback win

No. 13 West Virginia secured an 11-10 walk-off win against No. 23 UCF inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark, Saturday afternoon.

The victory forces a rubber match Sunday, as the winner will hold the top spot in the Big 12 standings.

After pinch-hitting in the eighth inning, Matthew Graveline delivered the ending blow with two run single in the ninth.

After an early lead, WVU fell behind as UCF totaled 10 runs through the fourth and sixth innings. The Mountaineer bats woke up today with 13 hits, and UCF countered with 15.

A home run each from left fielder Sean Smith and shortstop Matt Ineich ignited WVU’s offense. First baseman Armani Guzman was 3-for-5 with an RBI, and catcher Gavin Kelly drove in two runs on two hits, including a double.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl got the ball for the Mountaineers and impressed early, but ran into trouble in the backend of his outing. Yehl fired four innings, being removed after not recording an out in the fifth. He worked four strikeouts, allowing five earned runs on seven hits.

To start the game, Yehl allowed a leadoff single to left field. A feisty at-bat from Andrew Willamson with four straight foul balls, before Yehl’s 100th career strikeout followed. A tailor-made six-four-three double play ended the frame, putting the Mountaineers to the plate.

WVU cracked the scoring column in its first chance. Guzman moved to the leadoff spot, roping a single. He stole second base before two groundouts, one of which moved him to third base. Smith hit a bullet to the third baseman, who bobbled the ball, allowing Smith to reach on an error, scoring Guzman.

In the second inning, Yehl sat down the Knights in order with one strikeout. WVU put a runner on third base with one out after designated hitter Zahir Barjam led off with a double and advanced on a groundout. An infield popout and strikeout held him at third base.

To lead off the third inning, DeAmez Ross singled and stole second in the next at-bat. A dropped third strike ended in a replay review. Kelly picked a slider and did a long look at Ross at second before his throw took Guzman off the bag, but after review, the call was overturned as he kept his foot on the green bag. A groundout and strikeout followed.

WVU went down in order, as it held a 1-0 lead after three innings.

In the fourth inning, UCF put up three runs. Williamson started the frame with a bullet off the center field wall in the air for a double. John Smith III followed with a double of his own down the left field corner for an RBI. A single moved Smith to third before a fielder’s choice scored a run. Landon Moran brought in the last run with a base hit up the middle.

A mammoth 435-foot homer from left fielder Sean Smith cleared the visiting bullpen leading off the fourth inning, cutting into UCF’s new lead.

Another three-run inning from UCF in the fifth inning added to its lead. Yehl loaded the bases with no outs and was removed from the game. Right-hander Reese Bassinger entered and was greeted with a two-RBI single from Smith III. Moran drove in another RBI with a two-strike single up the middle.

In WVU’s turn, it went down in order, as UCF saw a 6-2 lead going into the sixth inning.

The Mountaineers turned to right-hander Mac Stiffler to begin the sixth. Recording one out, Stiiffler allowed all four earned runs of the frame. Left-hander Bryson Thacker entered with the bases loaded and one out, and he allowed two more singles for a run each, none of which were earned on his end.

WVU showed some life, adding two runs in the bottom half. Kelly led off the inning with a single, followed by two outs. Ineich then drilled an opposite-field homer, barely getting over the left field wall.

After six innings, WVU trailed 10-4.

To begin the seventh, right-hander JT Huether was entered into the game. Two quick outs with a strikeout occurred before he loaded the bases through free passes. He induced a flyout to left field, ending the top half.

In the bottom half, a couple of bench bats started a Mountaineer rally. Outfielder Ben Lumsden walked, and infielder Matt Robaugh singled with a flyout mixed in. Guzman smoked a single up the middle, scoring Lumsden. After a pitching change, Kelly ripped a one-hop double off the left field wall, scoring two runs.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU trailed 10-7.

At the top of the eighth, Huether worked one out and was relieved in a 2-0 count. Right-hander Carson Estridge was brought in. He allowed a single, then worked a fly out. A walk followed, before an inning-ending strikeout on a pitch clock violation.

WVU put ducks on the pond with two outs. Lumsden and pinch-hitter Graveline saw singles before a Robaugh groundout ended its chance.

Estridge returned for the ninth as WVU trailed 10-7. He worked around a leadoff walk, with a flyout and double play, sending WVU to the plate in its last chance.

Guzman led off the ninth with a jamshot single up the middle, and Kelly walked. Schoenfeld worked a gritty walk after going down 0-2, loading the bases. Smith struck out looking after battling with three two-strike foul balls. Ineich delivered a deep fly that Willamson could not corral, dropping the ball, allowing two runs to score. Barjam struck out after a pitching change, then Lumsden was intentionally walked. Graveline came up and smacked a single up the middle, bringing in two runs, ending the game.

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