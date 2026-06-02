Guzman sends WVU to Super Regional in thrilling walk off win

The No. 16 seed West Virginia defeated Kentucky 6-5, winning the Morgantown Regional inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Why would WVU and Kentucky’s third meeting this postseason only last nine innings? After Kentucky stormed back into the game in the eighth inning with four runs, evening the score. WVU’s bottom of the order set up a walkoff single from Armani Guzman in the 10th inning.

In another classic with the Wildcats, the Mountaineers came from the losers’ bracket and beat Kentucky twice in the final. WVU advanced to its third consecutive Super Regional. The Mountaineers’ path to the College World Series is paved, welcoming Cal Poly to Morgantown for the first-hosted Super Regional in program history this weekend.

WVU deployed three First-Team All Big 12 Pitchers to the mound: Southpaw Maxx Yehl, Ian Korn and Chansen Cole. With all that firepower, Dawson Montesa was the one who recorded the two biggest outs of the contest after firing 122 pitches the day before.

Yehl returned to the mound for the Mountaineers after a rough 0.2 innings of work against the Wildcats on May 30. He bounced back, throwing five solid innings, allowing one earned run. Surrending three hits and two free passes, Yehl struck out six batters.

Korn entered in the sixth inning and pitched a clean 2.2 innings until the sleeping giant of Kentucky woke up. With two outs in the eighth inning, Korn allowed four runs on two homers.

Cole entered after Korn, limiting the damage in the eighth with a strikeout and working a scoreless ninth inning. He got one out in the 10th inning, then was relieved by Montesa. He allowed a walk, then earned a strikeout and flyout, ultimately earning the win.

It was WVU’s top of the lineup that led the offense. Catcher Gavin Kelly led the way with a home run and double, scoring two runs. Guzman showcased his speed, scoring two runs and stealing a base. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld brought in two RBI on two hits.

To begin the game, Yehl allowed a single, retiring the next two batters with a strikeout and flyout. He hit the next batter with a pitch, and both runners on pulled a double steal a few pitches later. The movement didn’t bother Yehl, getting a punch out, sending the Mountaineers to the plate. WVU scored the game’s first run in an unethical way. A strikeout started the turn, then catcher Gavin Kelly lined a double to left-center field. A groundout followed, moving Kelly to third base. A dropped third strike allowed designated hitter Sean Smith to reach safely, and Kelly to cross the plate.

After a quiet second inning, activity arose in the third. Yehl saw a quick two outs, then hit Tyler Bell. A few pitches later, Yehl picked to first base, and Bell took off for second base. Guzman threw a one-hopper to shortstop Matt Ineich, who made the pick, swiping the tag down. Originally, the call was safe, but after review, it was overturned. In the bottom half, Guzman’s speed generated a Mountaineer run as he led off with a bunt single. Then the same thing that ended the top half happened to him. He was picked by Kentucky’s southpaw in a steal attempt, but made it to second safely as Bell was slow to get the tag down. Kelly grounded out to third base, and Guzman moved up on the throw across. Center fielder Paul Schoenfled then brought Guzman home with a fielder’s choice.

After three innings, WVU led 2-0.

Kentucky got its first run across in the fourth inning. Yehl got the first out, then Hudson Brown golfed a ball over the right field wall for a solo home run. The next two batters were retired, leading Kentucky to bring in its ace, Jaxon Jelking, from the bullpen. He retired the Mountaineers handily, with two strikeouts and a groundout.

In the fifth inning, Yehl had precise execution to avoid damage. After a leadoff single, Kentucky popped a bunt back to him for out one. The next batter grounded into a tailor-made six-four-three double play. WVU rode the defensive momentum, generating two runs. Guzman led off with a double, then Kelly walked before Schoenfeld singled the other way, scoring Guzman. Left fielder Matthew Graveline brought Kelly home with a muscle double down the right field line. With the bases and one out, two weak outs ended the frame, with no more runs.

Through five innings, WVU led 4-1.

Korn came into the game to start the sixth inning and retired the first batter he saw. He put the next two Wildcats on before inducing two groundouts at Guzman. In WVU’s turn, it added one run via a Kelly homer, just making it over the left field wall, knocking Jelkin out of the game.

In the seventh inning, Korn made quick work of the Wildcats with two strikeouts and a groundout. A Graveline single started the Mountaineers’ turn, but a double play and strikeout sent the game into the eighth.

Fireworks started in the eighth inning as Kentucky stormed back, tying the game. Two outs started the frame, then Korn allowed two singles. The next pitch thrown was blasted 440 feet for Browns second homer of the game. Ethan Hindle followed with a home run of his own into the visitiors bullpen. This brought Cole into the game, and he was greeted with a single before a strikeout ended the turn. WVU failed to respond, going down in order.

Entering the ninth inning, the game was even at 5-5.

The first batter of the ninth reached on a walk and was moved to second base with a sacrifice bunt. Cole buckled down, getting the next two outs with a strikeout and groundout back to him. In the bottom half, Smith and Graveline started with a strikeout, then Ineich grounded out to the pitcher.

Cole returned for the 10th inning and got the first batter out, walking the next. He was in a six-pitch battle with Hindle before Montesa was called in from the bullpen in a 1-2 count, and he surrendered a walk. Montesa came back with a strikeout and a flyout, putting the Mountaineers back to the plate. Beginning the bottom half, second baseman Brodie Kresser beat the shift, placing a single where the second baseman typically stands. Right fielder Ben Lumsden worked a gritty full count walk. After a failed bunt attempt back to the pitcher, Guzman ended the game with a single into center field to score Kresser.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

