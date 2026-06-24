'He was a dude': How Michael Hawkins Jr. is learning from Pat White every day

Just one day after West Virginia announced the date it will retire Pat White’s No. 5 jersey this fall, the Mountaineers’ newest quarterback offered a glimpse into the relationship the two have already built.

Michael Hawkins Jr. knew plenty about White before transferring to West Virginia from Oklahoma. As he learned more about the program during the recruiting process, one of the greatest quarterbacks in school history was already on his mind.

“Well, I mean, I knew about West Virginia just because of the Big 12. But I kind of knew about Pat White already,” Hawkins said.

Now the two spend time together nearly every day.

Learning from a legend

White, now an assistant quarterbacks coach under Rich Rodriguez, has become one of Hawkins’ biggest resources as he continues learning West Virginia’s offense.

“I’ve probably been with Coach White. Every time I get to the facility, I touch base with him, and then I’m probably with him the majority of the day,” Hawkins said. “Just trying to pick his brain and watch games and our opponents coming up. So he’s definitely been a big help to me.”

The conversations aren’t limited to what White accomplished during his playing days. Much of their time together is spent breaking down opponents and preparing for the season ahead.

For Hawkins, it’s another opportunity to learn from someone who excelled in Rodriguez’s offense while becoming one of the most accomplished players in program history.

More than old stories

That doesn’t mean White’s playing career never comes up.

Asked if the two have watched White’s old game film together, Hawkins smiled.

“We have,” he said. “He was a dude.”

White has shared some stories from his playing days, too, although Hawkins said those usually come only after a little encouragement.

“He does. Not a lot. But if I ask, he’ll get to going about it,” he said.

With White set to have his No. 5 jersey retired Sept. 5 when West Virginia opens the season against Coastal Carolina, Hawkins will be among those watching the ceremony. Most quarterbacks learn Rodriguez’s offense from a playbook. Hawkins has the guy who helped make it famous waiting for him every morning.



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