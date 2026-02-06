Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Honor Huff making shots and plays for his teammates

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings41 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Cincinnati
Feb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) dribbles the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

West Virginia guard Honor Huff didn’t score in the first half, but was the catalyst for the Mountaineers to overcome a 14-point second half deficit to beat Cincinnati.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.