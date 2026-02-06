Honor Huff making shots and plays for his teammates

Honor Huff making shots and plays for his teammatesby: Keenan Cummings41 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) dribbles the ball against Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sencire Harris (5) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia guard Honor Huff didn’t score in the first half, but was the catalyst for the Mountaineers to overcome a 14-point second half deficit to beat Cincinnati.