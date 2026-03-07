Honor Huff showcases growth, trust

Honor Huff showcases growth, trustby: Keenan Cummings49 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppMar 6, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) celebrates late in the second half with the fans against the UCF Knights at Hope Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia guard Honor Huff was one of the first of the new players to trust the vision and jump into the program this off-season so it was fitting how he closed the season inside Hope Coliseum.