Hosting accomplished, Mark Kellogg looks to continue program's growth

West Virginia head coach Mark Kellogg has worked to continue to build the women’s basketball program since arriving and checked a big box off the list by hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

That was one of the goals that Kellogg had when arriving and he can now check that off the list, although that’s just part of the process. The next step is winning the games after the Mountaineers lost in the second round for the third straight season but this time at home.

“I’m really proud to be the coach here. I’m disappointed we didn’t win because we all obviously wanted this one really bad, felt like this was our best chance since we’ve been here because of the home court and how good we are in here,” Kellogg said.

Being able to host the first two rounds was part of the vision that Kellogg set out when he was brought to Morgantown but the next step in the future is to advance to the Sweet 16.

“I’d like to think we do it the right way with really good kids that have high character and I think this is the reward when you do those things but you’ve got to try to figure out how to win them and that’s the next step,” Kellogg said.

Overall, Kellogg believes that his team is taking steps and is better today than they were at this time a year ago or two years ago. This West Virginia team claimed a Big 12 Championship and hosted for the first time since 1992. And the atmosphere inside Hope Coliseum with the first and third largest crowds to watch a women’s game is a testament to how the fanbase rallied around this team.

And that can certainly be utilized on the recruiting trail.

“So hopefully from a recruiting standpoint, it should be a selling point. We were playing in front of 13,000 people the last couple nights. I would think there would be a lot of kids that would want to come join us,” Kellogg said.

West Virginia has to start somewhere and the goal is to not only be a factor in the Big 12 every year but to try to put themselves in consideration to host as well, which isn’t easy by any means. But just like he didn’t want to be known for playing Iowa close two years ago, Kellogg doesn’t want this to be the pinnacle when it comes to the growth of the program in the future.

“It’s really, really hard to do but I think that’s where our program is. We got to where we were ranked No. 11 in the country and won a tournament title. I think we’re in a great spot, but yeah, I don’t want this to be it. I want to continue to grow it,” Kellogg said.

And that process will begin soon as Kellogg is going to have to replenish the roster through the transfer portal to find players that can come in and play immediately to replace what the Mountaineers are going to be losing. It’s hard to replace players like Jordan Harrison and Sydney Shaw for example, but West Virginia has a plan to be active when it comes to hitting the portal.

“We always have a plan and we’ll see how it comes to fruition over the next few weeks but we got a couple weeks before the portal officially opens but we do need to make some noise in the portal and we’ll continue to do that,” Kellogg said.

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