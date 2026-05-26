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Hosting gives West Virginia opportunity to showcase

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenan
Untitled design - 2026-05-22T194459.524
West Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. (© SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

West Virginia will host their fourth NCAA regional this year with baseball adding their name to the list.

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