Hosting gives West Virginia opportunity to showcase

Hosting gives West Virginia opportunity to showcaseby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppWest Virginia Head Coach Steve Sabins as The LSU Tigers take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in game 1 of the 2025 NCAA Div 1 Super Regional Baseball Championship at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, June 7, 2025. (© SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)West Virginia will host their fourth NCAA regional this year with baseball adding their name to the list.