How West Virginia’s midweek matchup with Arizona came together

West Virginia’s midweek matchup with Arizona might look unusual on the schedule, but the circumstances that created the game were even more unique.

The Mountaineers will face the Wildcats tonight in a non-conference contest despite both programs competing in the Big 12.

Speaking on the 3 Guys Before The Game podcast, head coach Steve Sabins explained that a number of factors aligned to make the game possible.

A scheduling puzzle

The biggest factor was timing.

West Virginia was already scheduled to play a road series against Arizona State, while Arizona was one of the three Big 12 teams not on the Mountaineers’ conference schedule this season.

That created a rare opportunity for the two programs to meet in a standalone game.

But several other scheduling challenges also played a role.

Sabins said the Easter weekend schedule and travel logistics made it difficult for West Virginia to return home and find a traditional midweek opponent.

“Yeah, and it’s actually the world had to align for it to work out,” Sabins said on the podcast. “We had to be playing Arizona State. We had to not have them (Arizona) scheduled for a conference series this year.”

The travel situation added another layer.

With the Mountaineers already on the West Coast, returning home for a midweek game wasn’t realistic.

“We couldn’t get home in time and no one wanted to play us on a Wednesday because they’re all playing Easter starting a Thursday series in our region,” Sabins said.

Opportunity during the road trip

The result was a rare midweek meeting between two conference programs that won’t count toward the Big 12 standings.

While unconventional, Sabins believes the game still provides value for his team.

The matchup allows West Virginia to stay on the field during its extended road trip while preparing for an important conference series against UCF later this week.

And for Sabins, simply finding an opponent during the trip was a win.

“So we just…yeah, there’s literally no choice unless you wanted to play a ball game super late,” Sabins said. “Even finding an opponent out here was awesome.”

West Virginia will now take advantage of the opportunity before returning to Morgantown for a key Big 12 series this weekend.

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