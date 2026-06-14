How WVU turned science into a College World Series Berth 

West Virginia’s performance on the field is what caught the nation’s attention. Another factor in the success has been hiding in plain sight. The WVU Baseball Biomechanics and Performance Center sits in right field, giving the Mountaineers a competitive advantage.

A generous $4 million donation from West Virginia University alum, Ken Kendrick, gives the Mountaineers an 8,200 square foot state-of-the-art facility. Inside the building are many different tools used for training. Manager Steve Sabins explained how impressive the technology is.

“We have a cutting-edge technology lab that’s equipped with motion capture cameras and force plates that are inlaid in the ground for the pitching mound and the hitters, the batter’s box as well, track man and radar system in every cage, and we have a company that’s called Bio Precision, and Bio Precision has really helped us kind of take this thing to the next level.

Everyone Wants In

This resource has not just been closed off to the Mountaineers. WVU has invited multiple professional players like Paul Skenes, JJ Wetherholt, James Wood and many more into the facility. This allows WVU to access the same information used at the major league level.

WVU isn’t just using this as a recruiting pitch– even though it’s a pretty good one– they are turning the data into meaningful information.

“Technology is one thing,” Sabins said. “The buzzword is, can you make any of that actionable?”

The program made sure to do so by partnering with the university’s School of Sports Sciences. This led to the hiring of a full-time biochemist, a tool that most programs don’t have access to.

“The reality is that I’m a baseball coach. We build rosters and work to get players better, but I’m not a biomechanist. I don’t know how human movement actually works,” Sabins said.

The Brain Behind It

This is why the team hired Courtney Semkewyc. She was formerly the head biomechanist at Tread Athletics, a top baseball performance organization in the world. She is hands-on with the team and even teaches classes for the university.

“The sales pitch was like do you want to work with 35 athletes and teach a class and be a professor, and be part of a team and make a run to Omaha? ‘” Sabins asked. “Or would you like to service 4,000 athletes and never see any of them and not really work with them face to face?”

Sabins was quick to praise Semkewyc for her work with the team, calling her a “unicorn.”

“She’s like, I want to be part of a team, I want to win, be in the dugout and make a difference,” he said. … “She’s a unicorn. a PhD in biomechanics, that’s a baseball rat and wants to be at practice all day and grind. You can’t just create that person and that system.”

Advantage

With all these motions in place, the Mountaineers have a competitive advantage against their competition. With the university’s support, given the advanced technology, WVU has created a player development infrastructure that translates to winning and attracts the top players in the world.

“I feel like we’ve been able to just kind of bring all that stuff together and create something truly unique to West Virginia,” Sabins said. “That’s why some of the best players in the nation are choosing to come here.”



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