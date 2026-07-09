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How WVU's 2026 schedule stacks up in ESPN's preseason FPI

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Vernon Bailey@RivalsVernon
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NCAA Football: West Virginia at Houston
Nov 1, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez celebrates quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. (15) touchdown against the Houston Cougars in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

ESPN has released its preseason Football Power Index rankings for the 2026 season, and the numbers suggest West Virginia faces one of the more challenging schedules in the Big 12. The Mountaineers enter the year ranked 66th nationally, while five conference opponents sit inside the top 40.

2026 Football Schedule

DateOpponentConferenceNational RankFPI
Sept. 5Coastal CarolinaSun Belt117-12.1
Sept. 12UT MartinFCSN/AN/A
Sept. 19VirginiaACC327.9
Sept. 26Oklahoma StateBig 12543.3
Oct. 3Iowa StateBig 1272-0.9
Oct. 10ArizonaBig 12347.2
Oct. 17CincinnatiBig 12464.4
Oct. 24TCUBig 12386.4
Nov. 7Texas TechBig 121020.0
Nov. 14KansasBig 12552.8
Nov. 21HoustonBig 12357.1
Nov. 27UtahBig 12318.5

2026 Big 12

TeamNational RankFPI
Texas Tech1020.0
BYU2013.1
Utah318.5
Arizona347.2
Houston357.1
Baylor376.5
TCU386.4
Kansas State415.1
Arizona State444.8
Colorado454.5
Cincinnati464.4
Oklahoma State543.3
Kansas552.8
UCF572.1
West Virginia660.2
Iowa State72-0.9

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GoMart Retro 2026


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