WV Sports Football
How WVU's 2026 schedule stacks up in ESPN's preseason FPI
ESPN has released its preseason Football Power Index rankings for the 2026 season, and the numbers suggest West Virginia faces one of the more challenging schedules in the Big 12. The Mountaineers enter the year ranked 66th nationally, while five conference opponents sit inside the top 40.
2026 Football Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Conference
|National Rank
|FPI
|Sept. 5
|Coastal Carolina
|Sun Belt
|117
|-12.1
|Sept. 12
|UT Martin
|FCS
|N/A
|N/A
|Sept. 19
|Virginia
|ACC
|32
|7.9
|Sept. 26
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|54
|3.3
|Oct. 3
|Iowa State
|Big 12
|72
|-0.9
|Oct. 10
|Arizona
|Big 12
|34
|7.2
|Oct. 17
|Cincinnati
|Big 12
|46
|4.4
|Oct. 24
|TCU
|Big 12
|38
|6.4
|Nov. 7
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|10
|20.0
|Nov. 14
|Kansas
|Big 12
|55
|2.8
|Nov. 21
|Houston
|Big 12
|35
|7.1
|Nov. 27
|Utah
|Big 12
|31
|8.5
2026 Big 12
|Team
|National Rank
|FPI
|Texas Tech
|10
|20.0
|BYU
|20
|13.1
|Utah
|31
|8.5
|Arizona
|34
|7.2
|Houston
|35
|7.1
|Baylor
|37
|6.5
|TCU
|38
|6.4
|Kansas State
|41
|5.1
|Arizona State
|44
|4.8
|Colorado
|45
|4.5
|Cincinnati
|46
|4.4
|Oklahoma State
|54
|3.3
|Kansas
|55
|2.8
|UCF
|57
|2.1
|West Virginia
|66
|0.2
|Iowa State
|72
|-0.9
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