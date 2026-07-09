How WVU's 2026 schedule stacks up in ESPN's preseason FPI

ESPN has released its preseason Football Power Index rankings for the 2026 season, and the numbers suggest West Virginia faces one of the more challenging schedules in the Big 12. The Mountaineers enter the year ranked 66th nationally, while five conference opponents sit inside the top 40.

2026 Big 12

Team National Rank FPI Texas Tech 10 20.0 BYU 20 13.1 Utah 31 8.5 Arizona 34 7.2 Houston 35 7.1 Baylor 37 6.5 TCU 38 6.4 Kansas State 41 5.1 Arizona State 44 4.8 Colorado 45 4.5 Cincinnati 46 4.4 Oklahoma State 54 3.3 Kansas 55 2.8 UCF 57 2.1 West Virginia 66 0.2 Iowa State 72 -0.9



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