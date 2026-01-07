Illinois LB Malachi Hood commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a commitment out of the transfer portal from Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood, his agent has confirmed to WVSports.com.

Hood, 6-foot-2, 235-pounds, started eight games with the Illini last season and racked up a total of 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

The Illinois native spent four seasons with the program but appeared in just one game over his first two seasons before seeing action in 12 games in 2024 with 14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and 2 sacks.

Over his entire career, Hood appeared in 26 games and had 58 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 3 forced fumbles.

Hood has two years of eligibility remaining in his career after a season lost to injury.

The former three-star prospect announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Jan. 1 and entered the database the day after prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more on Hood in the near future.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

