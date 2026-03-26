In-state wing Max Olejasz commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has secured a commitment from in-state 2026 wing Max Olejasz, giving the Mountaineers another key addition to their future recruiting class.

The Wheeling Central product had been on the radar of the WVU staff for months, building a strong relationship with assistant coach Johnny Estelle throughout the process. That connection, along with multiple visits to Morgantown, ultimately helped seal the decision.

At 6-foot-7, Olejasz brings a versatile skill set on the wing, combining athleticism with a high ceiling that the coaching staff has emphasized during his recruitment. He was particularly impressed with how the staff connects with players both on and off the floor, something that stood out during his visit.

Keeping one of the state’s top prospects home, West Virginia adds a long, developing piece to its roster with room to grow and fit into the program’s system moving forward.

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