It was Graveline’s turn to make a differnce against Troy 

West Virginia holds a potent roster with everyone capable of making a difference. In the Mountaineers 12-0 win against Troy, it was Matthew Graveline who broke the team’s slow start. Through a big hit and using his legs, Graveline got WVU going, and it never looked back.

Here We Go Again

After scoring just two runs against North Carolina on June 14, the Mountaineers saw offensive struggles. In the first two innings against Troy, WVU was knocking at the door, placing three runners in scoring position, but couldn’t convert any runs. So when Gavin Kelly led off the third with a single and two outs followed, it looked like the same story was being written.

Graveline had other thoughts. He smacked a double off the left field wall, nearly missing a home run, but bringing Kelly home. Two free passes moved Graveline to third base, leading to an aggressive dirtball read that shot away from the catcher, bringing him home.

With the lackluster offense from the game before, Graveline was excited to be the rally starter.

“Everybody knows a two-run lead isn’t a huge I was just happy I could get something going for the guys,” Graveline said.

Everyone Is Capable

While it was Graveline who got this game’s rally started, everyone in the lineup was capable of doing so. This is one of the reasons Graveline thinks this team is special.

“That’s the story of this team this whole year. If you look back at all the games, somebody different has come up big in situations,” he said. “We believe in everybody one through nine, everybody on the bench, and just knowing that they’re gonna have your back if you don’t get it done.”

This is not just shown through the offensive side; it is also displayed on the mound. With heroic outings from Dawson, Montessa, and Reese Bassinger. Graveline knows that trust in the locker room leads to success between the lines.

“You could see it through our bats and pitching, we all want to win,” Graveline said. “We all believe in each other and our brother behind us.”

One Big Family

This leads to becoming something even larger than teammates; it makes West Virginia a family.

“We created a brotherhood, and I’m just super, super proud. I could be a small piece of this success,” he said.

That makes bouncing back from a devastating loss much easier. After losing to North Carolina, a day of practice allowed the Mountaineers to regroup and get back to their routine.

“We just stuck with it. We had a good practice yesterday, getting a lot of ground balls and fly balls. I got my catching work in. Each game has its own story,” he said.

The regroup made it easier to focus on the Trojans than to think of a rematch with the Tar Heel, which they now earned.

“We all just wanted to beat Troy. That was the main goal: to get through this game, and then we’ll worry about Carolina,” Graveline said.



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