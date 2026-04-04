‘It was not like us’: 3 hit performance disappoints Sabins in 5-0 loss against UCF 

No. 13 West Virginia was defeated by No. 23 UCF 5-0 for the Mountaineers’ fourth consecutive series-opening loss. Manager Steve Sabins was not pleased with the Mountaineers’ at-bats, discussing what factors went into the poor performance and how they still maintain a good position to win the series in a postgame press conference on April 3.

Return From Roadtrip

There seemed to be some jet lag holding the Mountaineers back. After four high-intensity games, where WVU went 3-1 out west against No. 23 Arizona State and Arizona, it returned to the East Coast time zone with an illness, which put multiple players on medication.

Sabins believes those factors played into his team not playing like themselves.

“I think there are ebbs and flows of the season,” Sabins said. “Playing four emotional games across the country, flying back in time zone three hours away, having six guys on our team battling a viral illness, and on medication. There are probably a lot of factors that go into it, right? But, it was not like us.”

Stale Offense

What he was referring to with the “not like us” comment was the dull offense. WVU totaled just three hits, not recording a single knock with a runner on base in 15 opportunities. It wasn’t like UCF was throwing around anyone as it saw a 62% strike rate on 138 pitches, while allowing only four free passes. But the typical gritty at-bats that exhaust pitchers were not there for the Mountaineers, and Sabins recognized that.

“I don’t think our offense was in a great position to be successful tonight. We just didn’t have good at-bats. We didn’t do what we do consistently,” he said.

Deflation Early

The best at-bats the Mountaineers saw were in the first inning, but it ended in a way you never want to see. Leading off the game, Matt Ineich worked an eight-pitch walk before Gavin Kelly hit a sharp grounder, ultimately ending in a double play.

Paul Schoenfeld continued his hot hitting with a line drive single to right field. But then the ballpark went quiet. Sean Smith mashed a 105 mph line drive right back at UCF’s pitcher, Braden Smith. The ball hit him in the face, immediately sending him to the ground, with blood flowing on the mound.

About 15 minutes after the play, Braden Smith was helped up by the training staff and was carted off the field, giving a thumbs up. Sabins said that the play “deflated” the Mountaineers.

“There’s probably a little bit of deflate there when somebody is seriously injured on the field,” Sabins said. “I think it puts into perspective kind of what we’re doing. So I don’t think that’s necessarily an advantage for the Mountaineers in that moment.”

Delay Led to Struggles

There was an out on the play, sending WVU’s starter Dawson Montesa back to the mound after a near 20-minute delay. It was clear he was not as sharp as the game returned to action. In the first inning, he worked a one-two-three frame with two strikeouts. Then he had to grind nearly every at-bat.

Montesa allowed a run in each of his next three innings, surrendering five hits to the next 15 batters. Sabins believes the delay caused Montesa to lose momentum.

“It’s a really long break, which is abnormal, because I thought he had an incredible first inning. He was like cooking, and then you have this 25-minute gap, 30-40-minute gap. … So definitely different, just kind of weird,” he said.

Still in Position to Win Series

Even though Sabins was disappointed in the loss, he did note a few positives ahead of the next two games. It was a bullpen game for both sides, but with different outcomes. As Montesa only went four frames, right-hander Ian Korn followed him for another four innings. He allowed just two runs with five strikeouts, keeping WVU in the game.

After Braden Smith exited, UCF used four arms who obviously shut down WVU’s offense. Max Murray, Kevin Schoneboom, Kris Sosnowski and Evan Jones were the names called, as they combine for a 2.70 ERA.

Sabins believes this will help WVU’s chances in winning the series as he held on to his top arms, while UCF exhausted a few.

“Ian Korn did a really nice job for us just pitching out of the bullpen, being able to save some arms for later in the series,” Sabins said. “Forced them to throw basically their best arms, and they even used their closer there when we were trailing 5-0. So we were able to keep the game close, which allowed for their arms to be used a little bit.”

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