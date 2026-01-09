Jacksonville State OL transfer Cameron Griffin commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another commitment at a key position of need along with offensive front with a pledge from Jacksonville State offensive lineman Cameron Griffin.

Griffin informed Publisher Vernon Bailey of his decision.

Griffin, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, spent three years with the Gamecocks and appeared in 33 games with 16 starts including all 14 last season. Last season, Griffin started games at left tackle, left guard and center while playing 971 total snaps on the year and was named first-team all-Conference USA.

He has played a total of 1,231 snaps along the offensive line at the college level.

The Alabama native has a connection considering that he played under head coach Rich Rodriguez and offensive line coach Rick Trickett while he was at Jacksonville State.

Griffin entered the transfer portal Jan. 2 and took an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 6 where he was able to see everything that the program had to offer which led to his commitment.

Griffin provides valuable experience for the Mountaineers on the offensive line and his versatility allows him the potential to fill multiple roles if need be. The position was the biggest need for the Mountaineers in the transfer portal and adding a player with experience in the scheme is a bonus.

Griffin becomes the third offensive line commitment for West Virginia out of the transfer portal joining Kansas State offensive lineman Devin Vass and Wyoming offensive lineman Wes King.

Griffin should have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Griffin in the near future.

