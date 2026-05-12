Jaden Bray believes in culture being built under Rich Rodriguez

West Virginia wide receiver Jaden Bray has played for multiple coaching staffs during his college career, but one thing stood out immediately when head coach Rich Rodriguez returned to Morgantown.

The message was direct.

Bray recently discussed Rich Rodriguez’s impact during an appearance on the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast and said the veteran coach immediately established the culture he wants at West Virginia.

Rodriguez establishes accountability

“He was like, as soon as he came in, he came in and set the foundation and he went over like the do’s and don’ts, like the culture,” Bray said. “He knows what works in college football.”

For Bray, the approach immediately resonated.

“I like what he was saying,” he said. “Everything he says that we’re going to do, I feel like we’re going to do it.”

The veteran receiver described Rodriguez as someone that players always know where they stand with, something he believes is critical in a college football environment.

“He doesn’t like BS or beat around the bush,” Bray said. “If you’re not where you need to be, he’s going to let you know.”

That honesty is something Bray believes has helped him personally as he works his way back from injuries that have limited him over the past two seasons.

Bray also pointed to Rodriguez’s ability to keep players accountable not only for their own success, but for the entire program around them.

“You’re playing for a whole organization,” Bray said. “That catch you miss, that feeds everybody in the facility. Not just the coaches, but the janitors, equipment staff, everybody in the facility. It’s way bigger than just you.”

The receiver believes the current roster has embraced that message throughout the offseason workouts and spring practices.

“I feel like we’ve been working way harder than we were last year,” he said. “I feel like the guys are more connected. I feel like this is like a real, real team.”

Bray said the players share a common goal heading into the 2026 season.

“We all just want to really prove and show what WVU football can really do,” he said.

Bray using adversity as motivation

After transferring from Oklahoma State to West Virginia before the 2024 season, Bray saw limited playing time due to injuries.

He played in five games during the 2024 campaign before suffering a season-ending lower leg injury. Bray returned in 2025 and started the first two games before another lower-leg injury cut his season short once again.

The process tested him mentally as much as physically, but Bray said the adversity helped him gain a different perspective.

“You kind of just feel like you can go through anything,” he said. “Nothing’s been harder than a rehab fresh out of surgery.”

Bray credited his faith, family and support system for helping him through the difficult stretches and said the experience changed how he approaches the game each day.

“You just never know when it’s going to be the last time stepping onto the field,” he said. “So it’s going hard every practice. It could be your last.”

Now entering the summer portion of the offseason program, Bray said he feels healthy again after making it through spring practice.

“I had a great spring,” he said. “My body’s been feeling great.”

If Bray can remain healthy, the veteran receiver could become one of the key pieces in Rodriguez’s second season back leading the Mountaineers.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

