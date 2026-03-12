Johnny Estelle post game summary: BYU

West Virginia assistant Johnny Estelle joined the post-game radio show following the second round Big 12 Tournament game loss to BYU and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

––Estelle said that from the very beginning they started off with a turnover and couldn’t find a rhythm tonight. A lot of that was because of BYU and their level of physicality.

–When you turn it over 22 times it’s 22 times you don’t get a shot and West Virginia turned it over on runs, etc. The Mountaineers pride themselves on controlling the tempo and they couldn’t do that tonight.

–West Virginia didn’t look like themselves tonight, they didn’t meet passes and looked a step slow. The Mountaineers picked the wrong day to have a bad day.

–Davis has a reputation as a shooter and has done a good job stepping in. It’s hard to cover all of them and tonight he hit some big shots.

–When you combine turnovers and second chance points it calls for a long game.

–Estelle said that these kids played for West Virginia and each other all year long. Its amazing the job those guys have done coming from different places and bonding into a family. These are lifetime relationships.

