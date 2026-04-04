Johnny Estelle post game summary: Creighton

West Virginia assistant Johnny Estelle joined the post-game radio show to discuss the 87-70 win over Creighton and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Estelle said that when the offense and defense syncs up it’s an easier game to watch. It is easier and it’s what they’ve always done although it hasn’t been as consistent this year.

–Defensively Coach Andre Shaw did a good job with the game plan by making them uncomfortable and trying to disrupt them. West Virginia wanted to put them in spots and put their speed and quickness in ball screens. The Mountaineers did a better job playing in transition.

–DJ Thomas can still get better. You get more practice time to refine these guys playing in these tournaments. Thomas is getting better every time he comes out.

–The zone makes you stagnant with no flow and passing it around and catching and shooting it. West Virginia needed somebody to make a shot and Treysen Eaglestaff hit two threes and got Creighton out of it.

–Estelle said that the team wanted to be the more physical and toughest team. They wanted to be more aggressive and he felt they did a good job with that.

–Estelle said that when you get out of your league and have one or two day preps and people don’t get to see you a lot it’s different because it’s a different brand of basketball. Estelle said that this year they did some good things they were 9-9 and while they didn’t make the tournament and wanted to they’re still playing.

–Eaglestaff shows up. There are some people that are healthy that didn’t want to play in this tournament or teams that didn’t want to and Eaglestaff has never wavered. He shows up every day.

—Harlan Obioha’s effort to get loose balls is an example of the true testament to this team. This is an opportunity to win a championship with people you love. Estelle hopes that Mountaineer nation is as proud as they are about this team. They have embraced this state.

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