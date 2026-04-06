Johnny Estelle post game summary: Oklahoma

West Virginia assistant Johnny Estelle joined the post game radio following the 89-82 overtime win over Oklahoma and here is a summary of what was said.

–Estelle said that it was must see TV. It was exciting.

–Estelle said it was two teams that didn’t want to lose. Porter Moser is a really good coach and has a great staff and in a great league. It was whoever was going to stop throwing that punch. It was big shot after big shot to start the game, then Oklahoma made a run and put them in some bad spots. West Virginia came back when they needed to and got some stops late.

–Estelle felt that West Virginia was able to get some stops and they’re at their best when the offense and defense complement each other.

–In overtime, it was championship level resolve. It’s something you can measure, but you can’t measure heart. These kids have an unbelievable heart for this state, this university and this staff.

—Harlan Obioha is such a big guy and he moves fairly well for his size. He helps West Virginia defensive rebound and gets in the way of guards. Obioha was huge tonight. It’s not always the guy that scores, it’s the guy that does the little things and he’s been a huge part of their success.

—Honor Huff has always been challenged because of his size, but this is such a gratifying moment for him. The things he does night in and night out you can’t really explain it. His level of confidence, he takes shots that a lot of other people won’t take.

—Jasper Floyd is a guy they made for sure was coming to West Virginia because of his leadership. He doesn’t run from the moment and he comes from an unbelievable family. That sliding three to the corner was huge.

–Estelle said they saw Chance Moore in a tournament last year and saw he had an unbelievable gear in transition. He came here and his battled and is an unbelievable rebounder and great in transition.

—Brenen Lorient has had a great career and when they played against Florida Atlantic when they were at North Texas he came in and changed the temperature of the game. He changed the game with his defense and on the offensive end.

–Estelle said the only thing that would be better is if they were playing for the national championship. They stayed together, loved each other and overcame odds and kept loving the people that loved you. It ends on a great note.

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