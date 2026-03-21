Jordan Harrison's growth key in trajectory of season

The connection between West Virginia women’s head coach Mark Kellogg and senior guard Jordan Harrison is one that goes back to her initial high school recruitment.

That’s because Harrison was initially recruited by Kellogg at Stephen F. Austin and when he got the job in Morgantown, she didn’t hesitate.

“I’ve alluded to how special that kid is to me and just the loyalty she showed when she chose to come here with me and hadn’t even taken the visit and just said ‘I’m all in’,” Kellogg said.

It’s an old-fashioned relationship in recruiting that Kellogg forged with Harrison and her family back when she was at Classen SAS High School in Oklahoma.

Harrison has started 101 games for the Mountaineers and developed into the leader of a team that claimed the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship. And her head coach has been pleased with how she has continued to develop and grow over her career.

“I’ve seen her battle through stuff to start this year when she wasn’t playing at the level she thought she was capable of to just kind of continue to fight through it and work and a lot of times that’s what it takes,” Kellogg said.

When Harrison first made the decision to follow Kellogg, the pair would often talk about potentially hosting an NCAA Tournament game and now that time has come.

“It was going to take time and we had to build to get here. It’s pretty cool to see it actually happening and living in the moment of it,” Harrison said. “I’m very excited about it.”

And it’s something that Harrison will always be able to look back on fondly with the Mountaineers hosting for the first time in the modern era.

“And Jordan Harrison is the point guard and leader of that group, that’s something she’ll get to take with her forever,” Kellogg said.

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