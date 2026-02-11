JUCO DB Tim Roberson commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a late commitment from Iowa Western C.C. safety Tim Roberson.

Roberson, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, is coming off a season where he recorded 33 tackles, 6 interceptions, 3 pass breakups and two tackles for loss.

In his first season Roberson had 35 tackles, 3 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He started his career at Troy where he appeared in three games prior to arriving at Iowa Western.

The Georgia native initially committed to USF before the coaching change and then pledged to Liberty before reopening his recruitment one final time. That led him to West Virginia.

Safeties coach Gabe Franklin served as the lead recruiter for Roberson and he is a candidate to play either the safety or nickel spots in the defense.

Roberson has two years of eligibility remaining in his career and is expected to enroll in May.

WVSports.com will have more with Roberson in the near future.

