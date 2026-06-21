JUCO LB Destin Achi discusses West Virginia camp stop

Southwest Raiders C.C. linebacker Destin Achi competed in the final one-day camp of the summer at West Virginia and enjoyed his experience.

Achi, 6-foot-2, 225-pounds, is a junior college prospect who came due to a connection with current West Virginia edge Tobi Haastrup. So, the visit gave him a chance to see what everything around the Mountaineers football program is all about.

“I loved the competitiveness of the camp and had a great time,” he said. “I’ve always been a fan of West Virginia and my big bro Tobi Haastrup plays on the team, so he encouraged me to come out and showcase my talents.”

During the course of the event, Achi received positive feedback from the coaches in a number of different areas, including how well he moved and his size.

“They like my ability to move in space and my footwork in the drills,” he said.

Achi spent the most time talking with head coach Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Zac Alley and the staff expressed interest in him at MIKE linebacker. He was also able to meet with the recruiting coordinators and get a tour of the facilities.

“I absolutely loved the campus and facilities,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Achi now will see what happens next with his recruitment but admitted that he would love to come back and see things. He is also open to visiting some other schools as well.

“Wherever I’m blessed to get a scholarship from,” he said.



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

