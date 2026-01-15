Kamdon Gillespie requests releases from West Virginia

Cornelius (N.C.) Mooresville 2026 pass rusher Kamdon ‘KJ’ Gillespie has informed WVSports.com that he has requested his release from his letter of intent with West Virginia.

“I have requested to be released from my signing with WVU,” he said.

Gillespie, 6-foot-2, 242-pounds, signed with the Mountaineers in December after recording 44 tackles, including eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss, one interception, 50 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovered and two blocked punts.

Gillespie was initially committed to Virginia Tech before flipping to the Mountaineers.

The Rivals three-star prospect had all four years of eligibility.

More insight on what unfolded here.

