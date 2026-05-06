Kelly homers twice, WVU beats Marshall 7-2 in Charleston

In the state capital, No. 15 West Virginia defeated Marshall 7-2 inside GoMart Ballpark in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday night.

This was the Mountaineers and Thundering Herd’s third meeting of the season as WVU went 3-0 against its in-state rival. This contest capped off the Mountaineers’ 2026 midweek slate, finishing with a 7-1 record.

West Virginia’s first two hitters gave it the push needed to get past Marshall. Catcher Gavin Kelly deposited two solo home runs, and shortstop Matt Ineich also put one over the fence, going back-to-back with Kelly in the second inning.

After coming out of the bullpen in the last midweek contest, right-hander David Hagen resumed his role as the starter. He did exactly what he typically does, eating innings, throwing five frames with three strikeouts, allowing an earned run on three hits. The win improves Hagen to 4-1 on the season.

To begin the game, Hagen needed just seven pitches for a quick one-two-three frame. WVU came up and got in the scoring column fast. An out started its chance, then Kelly drilled a full count home run over the left field wall. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld followed with a single, then designated hitter Sean Smith walked. Left fielder Matthew Graveline cashed in on a scoring opportunity, singling through the left side, plating Schoenfeld.

Hagen faced the minimum again in the second inning, then WVU added two more runs. After an out started the frame, third baseman Tyrus Hall walked, but was caught stealing the next at-bat. Then the Mountaineers mashed back-to-back homers from Ineich, before Kelly mashed his second of the game.

A quiet third inning from both sides led to Marshall’s first run in the fourth. Evan Bottone led off with a double down the right field line, and he advanced to third on a single. Jackson Halter then hit a sacrifice fly to center, plating Bottone. WVU came up and loaded the bases with one out, but the perfectly placed Marshall shortstop fielded a Schoenfeld grounder for an inning-ending double play.

After four innings, WVU led 4-1.

In the fifth, Hagen saw a perfect frame, then the Mountaineers added a run. Three walks with an out mixed in loaded the bases. WVU used a pinch hitter, bringing up Zahir Barjam, who hit a light grounder to third base and was out at first, but a run crossed the plate on the play.

To start the sixth inning, left-hander Ben McDougal entered the game. He put two runners on with a single and a walk, but a looking strikeout ended the scoring threat. In the bottom half, WVU plated another run after Iniech led off the inning with a double, then Smith singled up the middle to score him.

WVU held a 6-1 lead after six innings.

In the seventh, Marshall cut into the Mountaineer lead. With McDougal still on the mound, Ethan Murdoch led off the inning with a home run over the all right field wall. McDougal sat down the next three batters before WVU came up and went down in order.

The next inning, right-hander Reese Bassinger entered for the Mountaineers. He walked the leadoff man, then saw two flyouts. The frame ended as Kelly caught a runner trying to steal second base. The finishing touches were added when WVU came to the plate. Hall singled, then Kelly and Ineich saw free passes. This set up an RBI sacrifice fly from Schoenfeld to left field.

With a 7-2 lead in the ninth, right-hander JT Huether came into the game. He walked the first batter of the frame, then worked a strikeout with three straight changeups. Huether struck out another and worked a groundout, ending the game.

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