Kelly named Big 12 Player of the Week, Montesa earns Co-Newcomer honors

Two West Virginia baseball players took home Big 12 weekly awards, as announced on Monday, Utility Gavin Kelly was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and pitcher Dawson Montesa earned Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week.

The two helped the Mountaineers go 3-1 through the week with a 19-6 weekday win against Ohio on Feb. 25 and, won two of three games in their weekend series against Kennesaw State with run differential of 27-12.

Kelly shined in the box going 11-for-19 (.579) with a two-home run game on March 1 against Kennesaw State. In all four games, Kelly had multi-hit days, earning a .652 on-base percentage and drawing four walks.

There have been 18 West Virginia players who earned Big 12 Player of the Week. The last Mountaineer was Logan Sauve on April 14, 2025.

Montesa worked his first Friday start of the season, hurling seven innings with 11 strikeouts, allowing one run on four hits. The win improved Montesa to 2-1 on the season as he is second in the conference with 26 strikeouts.

West Virginia plays next against Marshall at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Jack Cook Field in Huntington, West Virginia.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

