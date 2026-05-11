Kelly, Yehl earn Big 12 Player and Pitcher of the Week

After a very successful week for No. 9 West Virginia, sophomore Gavin Kelly and redshirt junior Maxx Yehl both earned Big 12 honors. Kelly was named the Player of the Week, while Yehl received Pitcher of the Week.

Their play sparked a 4-0 week with a 7-2 win against Marshall and a weekend sweep over No. 7 Kansas.

Kelly was scorching hot with the bat, notching a .412 batting average and mashing four home runs. He drove in five RBIs and scored six runs of his own. He totaled a hit and a run in every game played, holding a 1.118 slugging percentage and a 1.618 OPS.

Yehl continued his dominance on the mound with the first complete game of his career. In game one against Kansas, Yehl struck out nine Jayhawks. He allowed just one earned run, lowering his Big 12 ERA lead to 2.04.

This is the 19th time a Mountaineer has earned Big 12 Player of the Week and the 23rd selection as a pitcher.

WVU will conclude its regular season from May 14-16 against TCU inside Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark. First pitch of game one is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

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