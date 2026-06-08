Kelly, Yehl earn NCBWA District 2 Co-Player of the Year honors
Sophomore Gavin Kelly and redshirt junior Maxx Yehl have been named NCBWA District 2 Co-Players of the Year, becoming the sixth and seventh West Virginia players to earn the honor.
Kelly is hitting .384 with 17 home runs, 57 RBI and 89 hits this season, while Yehl has gone 9-2 with a 2.10 ERA and 105 strikeouts over 90.0 innings. Both have already collected major conference and national recognition during the Mountaineers’ run to Omaha.
West Virginia opens College World Series play against Troy at 2 PM ET Friday on ESPN.
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