Kelly's two homers aren't enough in WVU’s 7-6 loss to Kennesaw State

No. 24 West Virginia lost 7-6 to Kennesaw State inside Mickey Dunn Stadium at Henssler Financial Field Sunday afternoon.

Despite the loss, WVU won its third consecutive series to begin the 2026 season and holds an 8-2 record.

The Mountaineers were led by Second baseman Gavin Kelly who drove in four RBIs off two home runs. Designated hitter Ryan Maggy drove in the other two RBIs in the first inning, but was later removed from the game.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl toed the rubber for his third start of the season. He hurled five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and hits allowed each, walking three batters on 78 pitches.

The loss was given to right-hander David Perez who gave up the go ahead run with a two run homer in the eighth inning.

To begin the game, shortstop Matt Ineich smacked a single to right field and Kelly walked. Right fielder Armani Guzman moved the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt. A strikeout and walked followed to load the bases. Maggy battled in a 2-2 count before bringing in two RBIs with a single to center field.

Yehl struck out the first batter he saw, then worked two full counts before recording groundouts.

WVU led 2-0 after an inning.

To start the second inning, two consecutive Mountaineers were hit. A strikeout occurred, before Kelly went the other way, depositing a ball over the right field wall.

In the bottom half, after two outs, Yehl worked around three consecutive walks with a strikeout to get out of the inning scoreless.

Through two innings, WVU led 5-0.

In the fifth inning, WVU knocked on the door to increse its lead but came up short. Catcher Matthew Graveline drilled a single to right field and a pop out followed. Two Mountaineers were walked before first baseman Brodie Kresser struck out. The bases were loaded for third baseman Tyrus Hall who grounded into a fielders choice.

In the bottom half, Aaron Posey led off with a potential double, but Guzman cut the ball off down the right field line and held Posey to a single. The next pitch, Yehl induced a five-four-three double play. The next batter smacked a line drive that was grabbed by a diving Brock Wills in left field to end the inning.

Kelly notched his second home run with a solo shot, willing the ball over the center field wall, extending the Mountaineer lead to 6-0 in the sixth inning.

Left-hander Bryson Thacker entered to start the bottom half and surrendered the Owls first runs of the game. A throwing error from Ineich and walk led to a wild pitch that put runners on second and third. Cooper Williams drove in an RBI with a single before another wild pitch plated a runner.

Kennesaw State cut WVU’s lead to one run in the seventh inning. Thacker allowed a leadoff double to Posey, then recorded a ground out. WVU went to right-hander Carson Estridge who earned a strikeout, but then allowed an RBI single past the diving Ineich. The next batter, Jackson Chirello hit a no doubt homer to right field. After Estridge fell behind 2-0 to the next batter, Perez entered and needed three pitches to get a strikeout.

Entering the eighth inning, WVU lead 6-5. WVU went down in order before the Owls took their first lead of the series. After entering the game in the seventh inning, first baseman Ben Lumsden let a ground ball through his leg, putting a runner on first base. Williams then lined a home run over the right field wall.

Entering the ninth inning, WVU trailed 7-6.

Guzman flew out to left field to start the inning, before Graveline just missed a home run, doubling off the big left field wall. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld then popped out to the catcher, bringing up designated hitter Matthew Robaugh who struck out looking, ending the game.

