Kent State cornerback transfer Jaire Rawlison commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment at a position of need out of the transfer portal with a pledge from Kent State cornerback transfer Jaire Rawlison.

Rawlison, 5-foot-9, 182-pounds, announced his decision on social media after spending two seasons on the field with the Golden Flashes.

Over his two years, Rawlison appeared in 16 games and recorded 75 tackles, 7 passes defended and 2.5 tackles for loss while netting 54 tackles and 6 passes defended this past season.

Over his time with the Golden Flashes, Rawlison started 13 games.

The York, Pennsylvania native has three years of eligibility remaining in his career.

Rawlison could play cornerback or nickel for the Mountaineers.

WVSports.com will have more with Rawlison in the near future.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

