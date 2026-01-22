Key contributions on both ends lead West Virginia to first road win

Key contributions on both ends lead West Virginia to first road winby: Keenan Cummings39 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppJan 21, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesRoss Hodge understands that you don’t get a lot of time to enjoy wins in the Big 12 Conference, but his team’s 75-63 road victory over Arizona State certainly qualifies.