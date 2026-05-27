Kickoff times, TV details for first three West Virginia football games set

The kickoff times and television details for the first three West Virginia football games for the 2026 season have been released.

The Mountaineers will open the season Sept. 5 at home against Coastal Carolina with kickoff set for noon. The game will be televised by TNT/HBO Max. It will be the second meeting between the two after West Virginia won 31-0 in 2010 in Morgantown.

The second game will be played Sept. 12 in Morgantown against UT-Martin with kickoff set for 1 p.m. That contest will air on ESPN+.

The neutral site contest against Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. It is the 24th meeting between the two and the first since the 2002 Continental Tire Bowl which coincidentally was also played in Charlotte.

The road contest with Utah Nov. 27 had already been scheduled for 9 p.m. and will be televised by FOX.

While a time has yet to be set, the Sept. 26 game at home against Oklahoma State will be televised by either FOX or FS1.

The rest of the game times and networks will be released later on.

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