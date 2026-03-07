Kresser's grand slam walks it off for WVU, evening the series against Columbia

No. 23 West Virginia defeated Columbia 9-5 at Wagener Field at Kendirck Family Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.

In the 10th inning, second baseman Brodie Kresser hit a walk-off grand slam, his first big fly of the season.

Catcher Gavin Kelly was a homer shy of the cycle, reaching base four times.

Toeing the rubber for WVU was right-hander Chansen Cole. He worked five innings with two earned runs on five hits and three strikeouts. Cole walked four batters and ran into trouble to begin the sixth inning.

Right-hander David Perez earned the win in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen with two strikeouts.

Cole worked a one-two-three inning, starting the game with a strikeout. In the Mountaineers’ turn, shortstop Matt Ineich reached on an error and was later caught stealing. Center fielder Paul Schoenfeld walked, but a pop-out the next at bat ended the inning.

In the third inning, Cole had to use some situational pitching to get out of a jam. With one out, Cole allowed a walk and a base hit, putting runners on the corners. The next batter rolled over on a changeup into a four-six-three inning-ending double play.

The bottom of the third was the Mountaineers’ first scoring opportunity. With two outs, Kelly lined a double over the right fielder’s head. Two walks followed, loading the bases. Second baseman Gavin Kelly hit a slower roller to second base, ending the threat.

Through three innings, neither team plated a runner with one hit apiece.

WVU got in the scoring column first in the fourth inning. Right fielder Brock Wills ledoff with a single, and designated hitter Sean Smith grooved in a base hit as well. First baseman Armani Guzman followed with a two-strike grounder through the right side, scoring Wills and moving Smith to third. Guzman then stole second base, and on the throw, Smith was able to score with no play at the plate.

Through four innings, WVU led 2-0.

In the fifth inning, WVU added another run. Kelly led off with a double, flying a ball off the center field wall. Schoenfeld moved him over with a groundout. Graveline brought Kelly home with a groundout to third base.

Columbia took the lead in the sixth inning. A single and walk led to a base hit from Cole Fellows, driving in a run, ending Cole’s outing. Left-hander Bryson Thacker entered the game with runners on second and third.

Thacker struck out the first hitter he saw, then Guzman had trouble with a slow roller at first, allowing a run and a runner to reach. Charlie Slabaugh hit a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game. Before Thacker walked in, the go-ahead run.

The Mountaineers went to the bullpen again, bringing in right-hander Reese Bassinger with the bases loaded and two outs. Bassinger worked a popout, ending the inning.

WVU went down in order in the bottom half as Columbia led 4-3 entering the seventh inning.

Bassinger earned two strikeouts and barely kept a ball in the park with a flyout to the deepest part of the field, tracked down by Schoenfeld in the seventh inning.

The Mountaineers regained the lead in the bottom half. After a strikeout to start the inning, Schoenfeld singled and motored around the bases to score off a single from Graveline, using some help from an arid throw missing the cutoff man. Wills then hit a sharp groundball to right field to plate Graveline.

Through seven innings, WVU led 5-4.

In the eighth inning, Bassinger saw two runners reach with two singles while recording two outs. WVU went to Perez and was met with Jackson Brewer, who just missed a homer, doubling off the left field wall. The tying run scored, but the go-ahead run was caught at the plate after a relay from Graveline and Ineich.

Kelly was the only Mountaineer to reach the bottom half, as the game went into the ninth inning tied at four.

Perez allowed a lead-off single before Owen Estabrook jolted a ball to left field, where Graveline made a leap at the wall for a catch, robbing a home run. The next batter hit into a four-six-three double play.

In the bottom half, Graveline jumped on the first pitch for a single to left field. Kresser and Wills both flew out to center field in the following at-bats. Smith was down 0-2 before singling to left field. Guzman went down swinging on three pitches.

Perez returned to the mound for the start of extras and faced the minimum, striking out two batters.

Hall ledoff the bottom half with an infield single, then Ineich lined out to the shortstop. Kelly was hit by a pitch, and Schonefeld walked, loading the bases. Graveline grounded out before Kresser took a ball over the left field wall for a grand slam, ending the game.

