Kyle Casteel signs with White Sox, will forgo West Virginia career

West Virginia will be without one of the most highly touted members of its 2026 recruiting class after right-handed pitcher Kyle Casteel signed with the Chicago White Sox following the Major League Baseball Draft.

The Butler (Pa.) Area standout was selected in the 11th round with the No. 315 overall pick and ultimately chose to begin his professional career rather than enroll at West Virginia.

For Casteel, the days following the draft have been a whirlwind as he transitions from one of the nation’s top high school prospects into professional baseball.

“Definitely crazy but I wouldn’t change it whatsoever. Unbelievable experience that not many people can get. As it was stressful and hard, I reminded myself how blessed I was each moment.”

One of the nation’s top prep arms

Casteel entered the draft after authoring one of the most dominant pitching seasons in Pennsylvania.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound right-hander finished his senior year with a 10-0 record and a 0.64 ERA over 65.2 innings while striking out 103 batters and issuing only 11 walks. Opponents managed just a .143 batting average against him as he earned Pennsylvania Prep Baseball Player of the Year honors.

His combination of size, command and a four-pitch mix featuring a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup made him one of the top prep arms in the country. Casteel attended the MLB Draft Combine in June and appeared on multiple national draft boards leading up to the event.

Although some projections had him coming off the board earlier, the White Sox made him their pick in the 11th round and quickly began integrating him into the organization.

Saying goodbye to Morgantown

West Virginia landed a major recruiting victory when Casteel committed to the Mountaineers in August 2025, but both sides understood that professional baseball remained a possibility.

Now, after signing with Chicago, Casteel acknowledged that passing on the opportunity to play in Morgantown was not an easy decision.

“Definitely sucked to turn down an amazing program like West Virginia, but I look forward to what is ahead.

Casteel would have given head coach Steve Sabins and his staff another elite young arm to develop. Instead, he will begin his professional career in an organization that clearly believes in his long-term upside.

The next chapter begins

The days immediately after the draft have given Casteel little time to slow down.

After visiting Chicago earlier in the week and traveling to North Carolina to finalize his contract, the Pennsylvania native is now set to report to the White Sox complex in Arizona, where he will begin his first taste of professional baseball.

While his time as a West Virginia signee has come to an end, Casteel leaves as one of the most talented recruits the program has landed in recent years and another example of the increasingly difficult challenge college programs face in holding onto elite high school prospects.

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