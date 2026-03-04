Lack of urgency, discipline in second half stretch proves costly for West Virginia

Lack of urgency, discipline in second half stretch proves costly for West Virginiaby: Keenan Cummings13 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppMar 3, 2026; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge yells at his team during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is aware of his team’s shortcomings which made what unfolded in the second half against Kansas State all the more disappointing.