Late-inning offense pushes WVU past Georgia Southern to open season

After not leading until the sixth inning, West Virginia defeated Georgia Southern 15-3, beginning its season 1-0 at J.I. Clements Stadium on Friday.

Third baseman Tyrus Hall went 3-for-3 in his Mountaineer debut, and center fielder Armani Guzman ripped two doubles, driving in three RBIs.

From the sixth inning on, WVU scored 13 runs, putting the game out of reach, and Georgia Southern went hitless from the fourth to the eighth inning.

Right-handed pitcher Reese Bassinger earned the win, working 3.2 innings out of the bullpen with five strikeouts, allowing just one hit and no earned runs.

In his first game with the Mountaineers, Right-handed pitcher Chansen Cole started the game. Control was an issue for Cole, as he had 36 strikes to 27 balls in 63 pitches. He allowed two earned runs in 2.2 innings.

Left-handed pitcher Carter DeGondea got the ball for Georgia Southern and worked four innings with four strikeouts and one earned run in 70 pitches.

DeGondea struck out second baseman Gavin Kelly on four pitches to start the game, then hit shortstop Matt Ineich with a pitch. Guzman hit a bullet to James McCoy at first base, where he stepped on the bag and turned an inning-ending double play.

Cole had to work hard for his first three Mountaineer outs. After retiring the first two hitters, Cole walked McCoy after getting ahead to an 0-2 count. The next batter hit a grounder to Hall, whose throw was not in time to get McCoy at second base.

Bryson Trammell then dropped a single to center field, where Guzman fired a dart to the plate, but catcher Matthew Graveline didn’t get the tag before McCoy touched the plate.

Georgia Southern led 1-0 after the first inning.

After DeGondea started the second inning with a strikeout, Graveline recorded the first Mountainner hit to left center field. Left fielder Paul Schoenfeld followed with a walk, before first baseman Brodie Kresser jumped on a first pitch, resulting in a long out to the left center warning track. A groundout followed, as DeGondea escaped the jam.

The bottom half of the second was just as challenging for Cole. After two singles and a hit batter, the Eagles had the bases loaded with no outs. Cole limited damage with a strikeout and fielders choice, plating a run. McCoy blasted a ball to the warning track, where Schoenfeld made a running grab at the wall to end the inning.

After two innings, WVU trailed 2-0.

The next inning, WVU answered with a run off a two-out single from Guzman to score Hall, who reached with a single.

The bottom half of the third started with a strikeout, then Cole allowed a single and a walk. A flyout to the infield was the final out Cole recorded before WVU went to left-handed pitcher Bryson Thacker with runners at first and second, and two outs.

Thacker needed just three pitches to record a strikeout, keeping the score at 2-1 entering the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Thacker walked and hit the first two batters of the inning. A sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third, before a sacrifice fly from McCoy plated a run.

Georgia Southern led 3-1 through four innings.

Dayson Griffis started the fifth inning for the Eagles and gave up a first-pitch single to Hall. The very next pitch, Hall stole second and reached third after a wild pitch. Hall was able to score after Ineich was caught stealing.

In the next half inning, Thacker recorded a strikeout before Bassinger came in relief. He saw two strikeouts and a walk.

WVU trailed 3-2 ahead of the sixth inning.

The Mountaineers exploded for six runs in the top of the sixth, batting around the order. After two walks and a single, WVU loaded the bases with one out. Right fielder Ben Lumsden hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the tying run, and a balk from right-handed pitcher Craig Kalkbrenner gave WVU the lead.

Kelly hit a two-RBI single to center field before Guzman scored two more with a double through the right-center field gap.

Bassinger worked a one-two-three bottom half, as WVU led 8-3.

WVU put the game away with four runs in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth.

Right-handed pitcher JJ Glasscock finished the game with a one-two-three inning.

