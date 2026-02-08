Looking at the 2026 West Virginia class numbers

Looking at the 2026 West Virginia class numbersby: Keenan Cummings1 hour agorivalskeenanRead In AppNov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesBy now it’s known that West Virginia had to cast a wide net to land the 47 players that the program inked during the early signing period. But how do the numbers stack up?