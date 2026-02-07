Skip to main content
West Virginia
Join Now

Looking at the road ahead for West Virginia

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings56 minutes agorivalskeenan
NCAA Basketball: West Virginia at Cincinnati
Feb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge leads a team huddle during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

There’s no set line for what will earn West Virginia inclusion into the NCAA Tournament but it’s clear that there is still work that very much needs to be done.

Join for $1
then billed annually
WV Sports
+
+
One subscription: The best West Virginia Mountaineers coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.