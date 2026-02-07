Looking at the road ahead for West Virginia

Looking at the road ahead for West Virginiaby: Keenan Cummings56 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Ross Hodge leads a team huddle during a stop in play against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn ImagesThere’s no set line for what will earn West Virginia inclusion into the NCAA Tournament but it’s clear that there is still work that very much needs to be done.