Louisville LHP Colton Hartman signs with West Virginia

West Virginia has added another experienced arm to its pitching staff with the signing of Louisville left-handed pitcher Colton Hartman.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior heads to Morgantown after spending the past three seasons with the Cardinals. Hartman was ranked as the No. 219 overall player in the transfer portal by 64Analytics.

This past season, Hartman appeared in 14 games with 11 starts, posting a 4-2 record with a 5.91 ERA over 45.2 innings. He struck out 56 batters while allowing opponents to hit .307.

Former top prospect brings experience

Hartman has logged 43 appearances, including 23 starts, during his college career. He owns a 7-5 record with a 6.97 ERA and 113 strikeouts across 91.2 innings.

As a freshman in 2024, Hartman made 12 appearances with eight starts and struck out 37 batters in 29 innings. One of his best outings came against Boston College, when he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning after retiring 16 consecutive batters. Later that season, he struck out a career-high seven over five shutout innings against Notre Dame to earn his first collegiate victory.

Hartman was named to the Academic All-ACC Team in 2025.

Before arriving at Louisville, Hartman was considered one of the top high school pitchers in the country. Perfect Game ranked him as the No. 42 overall player nationally, the No. 4 left-handed pitcher and the No. 2 prospect in Ohio in the 2023 recruiting class.

At Lebanon High School, he was the 2023 Southwest Ohio Baseball Coaches Association Pitcher of the Year after posting a 6-2 record with a 1.18 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 53 innings as a senior.

Another experienced addition

Hartman gives head coach Steve Sabins another experienced left-handed option as West Virginia continues to reshape its pitching staff through the transfer portal.

His background includes experience as both a starter and reliever at the Power Four level, and he still has another season of eligibility remaining.

The Mountaineers have made adding proven pitching depth a priority this offseason, and Hartman becomes the latest experienced arm to join the program heading into the 2027 season.



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