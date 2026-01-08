LSU WR TaRon Francis commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a commitment out of the transfer portal from LSU wide receiver transfer TaRon Francis following an official visit to campus.

Francis, 6-foot-1, 207-pounds, played only three snaps as a true freshman on offense with the Tigers but five games overall. He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2025 according to Rivals.

The Louisiana native was rated as the nation’s No. 158th best prospect and was a standout at powerhouse high school Edna Karr. He also anchored Karr’s 4×100 meter relay team that finished third in the 2024 LHSAA State Championship Meet.

Francis entered the transfer portal Jan. 6 and quickly made a visit to West Virginia in order to see the football program. The Mountaineers landed two prospects out of Edna Karr in the 2026 class including his close friend John Johnson who was quarterback at Edna Karr for Francis.

A high upside addition, Francis brings a college-ready frame and plenty of potential for a West Virginia wide receiver room that needs an influx of talent.

Francis should have all four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Francis in the near future.

