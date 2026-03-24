Mark Kellogg press conference summary: Kentucky

West Virginia head coach Mark Kellogg addressed the media following the second round NCAA Tournament 74-73 loss to Kentucky and here is a summary of what was said.

–These are the hardest press conferences of the season. Phenomenal basketball game and environment and thank you West Virginia fans for that. It was so loud in there all night long. Credit to Kentucky they are a very good basketball team and really well coached. They made one more play when it comes down to it. Kellogg loves this season he said this has been as rewarding of a season as he’s ever had. This team brought out the best in him. Kellogg is so thankful for the seniors, he loves them all and the program is in a great spot. This is a hard one because they didn’t think about not winning and were ready to move on. He is really proud of this team but wanted to win because they felt like this was their best chance since they’ve been here.

–Kellogg said he knows there is finality but he wants to wake up tomorrow and wants to do what he’s done for the last six months but he won’t have that. He does have an immense pride for this group and it’s hard to say that after a loss because it’s the goal to win games. If you love the fans, they’ll love you back. It’s been 1992 since they’ve been to the Sweet 16 and he’ll replay it all. But at the end of the day he’s going to feel good about what they did here this year.

–Gia Cooke got a great look and he would do it again at the end. She is dynamic off the dribble and they went big and you only had eight seconds so it was a play they’ve practiced and had never run it one-time for these moments. He hasn’t really seen it, but he knows it hit a bunch and came off but that’s basketball.

–This group has been resilient. There is a toughness and Kellogg believes his team is no fun to play against and they gave themselves a chance to win. If you would have told him before the game that they had an elbow jumper to win the game and go to the Sweet 16 he would have taken that.

–Kellogg said that Jordan Harrison has left an amazing legacy here. Coaches do have favorites and Harrison is one of hers. She is a phenomenal kid with great character and works her ass off. He has immense pride in her and the loyalty that she’s showed.

–Meme Wheeler was somebody they recruited for some paint toughness and she has an ability to score over size. The team feeds off her toughness and the emotions she plays with.

–0.3 changes the whole play and you have to tip it. There was two different play calls for anything above or below 0.3.

–Kellogg said it means the world to host NCAA games. It was the dream. He thought that the state and community would rally around them because of how they play. And this is the reward for those things but you have to win these games. The program is taking steps.

–Kellogg said you have to start somewhere and if this becomes a trend it becomes normal. There are 362 Division I teams and only 16 get to play at home. Kellogg doesn’t want this to be it he wants to continue to grow it. He wants to be a program that hosts year after year but that takes a lot of work and commitment from a lot of people, but they’re fortunate.

–Kellogg said he knew that their length was going to cause issues at times. Clara Strack got going in the third quarter and his team didn’t have quite the juice that he wanted his team to have.

–Kellogg said that once you get bat that does come next for us at least tonight he doesn’t want to process that but he will tomorrow. They have a plan and they need some kids out of the transfer portal to play right away. If they can continue to find height that’s great, but it’s about finding the right kids that want to be here and understand how special this state is. They have a plan to address the roster.

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