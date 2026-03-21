Mark Kellogg press conference summary: Miami (Oh.)

West Virginia head coach Mark Kellogg addressed the media following the West Virginia first round win over Miami (Oh) and WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

–Kellogg said it was a great environment. They earned the right to play in front of a crowd like that. He was very appreciative of everybody coming and let’s run it back Monday. From there, Kellogg thought his team settled in quickly and a little bit through the first quarter got a little stagnant. In the third quarter was when his team was at their best. Getting four in double figures was good. Kellogg knows his team has to play better moving forward.

–Kellogg said that it met the expectations of what it would be. You have goals and visions when you take over a program and this is certainly part of that hosting an NCAA Tournament. It doesn’t guarantee anything but for the program, the state – it’s special. He woke up at peace excited about it and for his team. So many emotions when he woke up today.

–Sydney Woodley sparked the run with her defense in the first quarter. She can come in and change the game in a hurry.

–Kellogg said he watched the Kentucky game a little bit and was trying to pick up some tendencies but they have assistants to scout. He was thinking a little bit more about Miami (Oh.) before the game than Kentucky.

–Kellogg said the 17-0 run was big and his team can do that. It doesn’t end the game but it can be difficult to come back from.

–Sydney Shaw was really good. She was aggressive and found different ways to score. She has the ability to get to the rim and had two and ones. She found some different ways to score and was involved with the rebounding.

–Kentucky’s length can be a separator. The shooting around the length creates problems and really well coached. It’s a big challenge but that’s what happens when you’re in the Round of 32.

–Kellogg said his team got the right shots from the right people at the right times on the floor which allowed them to shoot the ball well. It was good to see the ball go through the net.

–Kellogg said that it’s great that all of his players were able to get NCAA experience by resting their starters in the fourth quarter. Now they’re advancing and they understand what happens when you don’t take care of business. It’s a great opportunity.

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