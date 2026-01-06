Matt Sieg Named National High School Player of the Year

Mcdonald (Pa.) Fort Cherry athlete and West Virginia signee Matt Sieg has been named National High School Player of the Year by Maxwell Football Club.

Sieg becomes the first West Virginia player to earn a national high school player of the year award since Robert Alexander.

Sieg authored one of the most historic careers in WPIAL history, finishing with a 49–7 record, two WPIAL championships (2023, 2024) and league records in total offense (12,592 yards) and touchdowns (139).

He became the second player in WPIAL history to surpass 4,000 rushing and 4,000 passing yards and became the first to reach 5,000 rushing yards and 3,000 passing yards. He also was the first to rush and pass for 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons.

The formal presentation of the National High School Player of the Year Award will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

