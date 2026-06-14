Miles McBride, New York Knicks win NBA title

Former West Virginia guard Miles McBride is an NBA Champion.

McBride and his New York Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs on the road 94-90 to win the series 4-1. The 6-foot-2 guard played 66 minutes over the course of the series and scored 11 points.

The Ohio native played for West Virginia from 2019-21 and averaged 15.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds as a sophomore before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was selected with the 36th pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Knicks beat the Spurs in San Antonio in three of their four wins including the clinching contest Saturday night to close out the series.



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