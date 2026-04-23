Miles Sadler embraces opportunity, prepares for arrival at West Virginia

West Virginia incoming freshman point guard Miles Sadler is still weeks away from arriving on campus, but his mindset is already aligned with what the Mountaineers are building.

Appearing on the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast, Sadler offered a glimpse into his preparation, expectations, and how he views the opportunity ahead.

Arrival timeline coming into focus

Sadler said he expects to be in Morgantown in roughly five to six weeks, giving him a clear runway into summer workouts with the program.

That stretch will be critical as he transitions from high school basketball into the demands of the Big 12, both physically and mentally.

Understanding the West Virginia stage

One of the biggest takeaways from Sadler’s comments was how clearly he understands the environment he’s stepping into.

He pointed to the unique nature of West Virginia, where the university serves as the focal point of the entire state.

“I feel like having the support of an entire state behind you is like, it’s a no-brainer to go around there,” Sadler said.

That perspective, even before arriving on campus, reflects a level of awareness that should help ease his transition.

Early impressions of new teammates

Sadler also shared insight into some of the players he’ll be joining in Morgantown, including Mouhamed Sylla.

He didn’t hold back in describing what the Mountaineers are getting.

“Probably one of the most athletic human beings I’ve ever met in my life,” Sadler said of Sylla.

He added that Sylla impacts both ends of the floor, capable of protecting the rim and finishing plays above it.

Sadler also discussed Aliou Dioum, describing him as a high-energy presence with a disruptive edge.

“Wherever you go, you’re going to know Alou’s there,” he said, pointing to both his personality and his ability to affect the game.

Role flexibility with a leadership mindset

While Sadler was a primary option on his high school team, he made it clear that he’s willing to adapt to whatever West Virginia needs.

“I feel like I do better when I know exactly what coaches want from me,” he said. “If you want me to pass, I’ll pass. If you want me to score, I’ll score.”

Even as a freshman, Sadler emphasized a desire to take on leadership responsibilities while respecting the older players on the roster.

Preparing for the physical jump

The transition to the Big 12 is something Sadler is already addressing.

He said the coaching staff wants him to reach 180 pounds before arriving on campus, and he’s focused on improving his diet and strength to get there.

At the same time, he understands the physical nature of the league and how his game will need to adjust.

“I know they’re coming, so I just got to be ready to get back up,” he said when discussing contact at the next level.

Driven by motivation and edge

Part of what fuels Sadler is a competitive mindset that looks for any edge possible.

He admitted that being left out of the McDonald’s All-American Game served as a major source of motivation, pushing him during a stretch where he elevated his play against elite competition.

That mentality carries over into how he approaches the game itself.

Off the court, Sadler described himself as relaxed and easygoing. On the court, it’s different.

“I’m just looking for something to tick me off,” he said.

Embracing the moment ahead

Sadler knows what’s coming. The physical play, the added weight, the expectations that come with stepping into this level. He’s preparing for all of it.

But when asked what stands out most about the transition, it wasn’t basketball.

“I want them to know that I’m nervous,” he said. “It’s the first time I’m really going to be living on my own.”

That honesty stands out. The confidence is there, but so is the awareness of what this move really means. And for West Virginia, that’s not a bad combination to bring into the program.

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