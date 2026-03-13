Miles Sadler named EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year
West Virginia 2026 point guard signee Miles Sadler has been named the EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year.
Sadler, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, is the No. 22 rated player nationally according to Rivals and averaged 18.5 points and 3.1 assists per contest for CIA Bella Vista.
The four-star guard signed with the Mountaineers in November and is expected to play a major role on next season’s team in Ross Hodge’s second year over top of the program.
