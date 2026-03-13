Miles Sadler named EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year

West Virginia 2026 point guard signee Miles Sadler has been named the EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Sadler, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, is the No. 22 rated player nationally according to Rivals and averaged 18.5 points and 3.1 assists per contest for CIA Bella Vista.

The four-star guard signed with the Mountaineers in November and is expected to play a major role on next season’s team in Ross Hodge’s second year over top of the program.

Congratulations to Miles Sadler on being named EYBL Scholastic Player of the of the Year! 👏🏽#EYBLScholastic I @BellaVistaHoops pic.twitter.com/IEO0h8d5Hd — EliteYouthBasketball (@NikeEYB) March 13, 2026

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

