West Virginia
Miles Sadler named EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenan

West Virginia 2026 point guard signee Miles Sadler has been named the EYBL Scholastic Player of the Year.

Sadler, 5-foot-11, 165-pounds, is the No. 22 rated player nationally according to Rivals and averaged 18.5 points and 3.1 assists per contest for CIA Bella Vista.

The four-star guard signed with the Mountaineers in November and is expected to play a major role on next season’s team in Ross Hodge’s second year over top of the program.

