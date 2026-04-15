Miles Sadler talks West Virginia, expectations

West Virginia point guard signee Miles Sadler is excited for his next step in Morgantown.

Sadler joined The Canadian Basketball Show to discuss his senior season, life and his decision to join the Mountaineers basketball program and sign during the early period.

The nation’s No. 22 ranked player said that West Virginia had an established connection in assistant Yusuf Ali as well as a head coach in Ross Hodge that believed in him. The plan laid out for Sadler was to put the ball in his hands and provide him freedom at the point guard spot.

“Ball in your hands, don’t have to wait. That was really the only thing I was looking for,” he said.

The Rivals four-star prospect was impressed with the facilities as well on top of the investment in the program by the fan base and when you combined all of those factors together it made Morgantown an easy choice for him out of his group of final schools.

He signed with the program in November.

“It just felt like it was the best platform for me to show my talents,” he said.

Sadler also said that he likes the way that the basketball program is trending after the first year under Hodge and he expects it’s only going to get better once he arrives on campus. The incoming true freshman believes that the Mountaineers can finish better than the group did this past year.

But throughout the process the thing that has stood out the most is the fan base.

“I’ve received countless DMs, tweets and messages. People just happy that I’m here and I feel like if the whole entire fan base, the coaches believe in me and I believe in myself we can do anything at West Virginia,” he said.

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